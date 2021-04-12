Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.08. MercadoLibre posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1,581.69. 10,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,799. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9,890.63 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $517.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,552.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,536.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.