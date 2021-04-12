Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,162. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.48 and its 200 day moving average is $357.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

