Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 632,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $103,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $424.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

