McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

NYSE MCD opened at $231.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

