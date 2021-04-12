Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $23.31 on Monday, hitting $2,262.57. 11,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,187.60 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,083.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,828.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.