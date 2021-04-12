EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,083.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,828.11. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,187.60 and a twelve month high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.