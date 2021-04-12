Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 14,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

