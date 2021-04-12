Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.
AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,255. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
