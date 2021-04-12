Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,255. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

