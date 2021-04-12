Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

