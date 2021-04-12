$654.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report sales of $654.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $717.30 million and the lowest is $632.50 million. Stericycle posted sales of $785.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Stericycle stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stericycle by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 25.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 179.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.