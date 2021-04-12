Zacks: Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.44). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMTK traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,001. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

