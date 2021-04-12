Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

GOLD traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $20.95. 702,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,538,934. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

