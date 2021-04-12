Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $227.70. 109,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,126. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

