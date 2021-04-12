Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 110,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 217,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,068,690. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

