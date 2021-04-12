Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,543 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,543 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

RTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

