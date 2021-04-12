Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.65.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $230.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,296. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $415,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

