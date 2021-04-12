DIA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.84 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. DIA has a total market capitalization of $176.20 million and approximately $37.84 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00007289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00668826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042523 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,277,656 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

