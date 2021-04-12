Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target at $43.71

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,446 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

