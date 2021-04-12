Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target at $43.71

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,446 in the last quarter.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
