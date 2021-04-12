$40.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post $40.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.35 billion and the highest is $40.79 billion. Cigna reported sales of $38.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $165.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.29 billion to $166.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $175.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.21 billion to $176.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.84.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 52,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

