Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $127.88. Approximately 21,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 952,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.20.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quidel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after buying an additional 32,961 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,692,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

