Truist Boosts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEW. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

