Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $536.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,752. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.76 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.89 and its 200-day moving average is $522.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.