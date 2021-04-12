HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 239,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

