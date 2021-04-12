Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 677.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 707.63 ($9.25).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
In other news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
