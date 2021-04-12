Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target at $129.60

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRRSF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TRRSF traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.