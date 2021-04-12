Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

TV traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,867. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$197.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

