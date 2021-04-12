Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Insiders have sold 39,307 shares of company stock worth $1,105,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 5,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.