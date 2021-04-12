The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.35. 122,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,751. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.37 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $344.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.97.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

