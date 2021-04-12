Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $19.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.72. 1,470,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,819,313. The company has a market cap of $656.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.94.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

