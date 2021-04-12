ModiHost (AIM) Price Tops $0.18

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $228,802.37 and $40,036.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00054593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00671790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042765 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

