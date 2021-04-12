Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $665.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

