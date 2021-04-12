GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $30,779.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,140.10 or 0.03564021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00407606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.03 or 0.01125829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.00534125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.00431201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.30 or 0.00361888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00031921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003534 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

