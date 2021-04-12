Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up about 1.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,001,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.74. 33,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

