Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BLOK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

