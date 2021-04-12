Addison Capital Co Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.3% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.95. The stock had a trading volume of 250,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,707. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.55 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

