Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,586 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.29. The company had a trading volume of 64,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,970. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

