$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 866.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bank OZK by 239.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 153,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,141 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

