Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

TSE PBH traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$118.97. 43,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,994. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$74.84 and a 12-month high of C$122.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$112.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

