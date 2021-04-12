-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.34). Replimune Group also reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03).

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $963,441.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 974,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,392,837.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 8,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $358,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,694,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931 in the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,963. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

