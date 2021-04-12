Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce $176.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.34 million to $192.90 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $99.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $826.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $908.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.06. 9,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,915. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $114.30 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.47.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

