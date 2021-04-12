$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $14.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,093. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $241.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

