Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

VUZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VUZI stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 165,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

