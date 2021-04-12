iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $154.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

