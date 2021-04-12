CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 636 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 197,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.22. 560,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,442,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

