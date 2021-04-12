Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Royal Harbor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 10.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,923,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

