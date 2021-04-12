Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charter Communications by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $2,297,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $7.22 on Monday, hitting $621.46. 28,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.16 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.34. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $742.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

