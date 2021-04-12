Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.34. 26,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,570. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,741,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,816 shares of company stock worth $25,404,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.