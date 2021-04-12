FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 2,098 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.63. The company had a trading volume of 101,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,521. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

