ZPER Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 126.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, ZPER has traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $1.29 million and $54.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00063495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003946 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000781 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

