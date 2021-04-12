Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 15,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,316. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

